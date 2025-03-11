Q4 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Cut by Analyst

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $82.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.