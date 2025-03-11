QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.82 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 536.96 ($6.91). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 514 ($6.62), with a volume of 4,583,781 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QQ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 535 ($6.89) to GBX 570 ($7.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 455 ($5.86) to GBX 535 ($6.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 3.0 %

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 401.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 429.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

