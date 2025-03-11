QXO (QXO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect QXO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter.

QXO Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ QXO opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. QXO has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $290.00.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

