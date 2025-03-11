QXO (QXO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect QXO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter.
QXO Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ QXO opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. QXO has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $290.00.
QXO Company Profile
