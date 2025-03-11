Raymond James Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $30.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vital Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Vital Energy stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $778.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

