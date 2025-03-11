Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.11.
About Remark
