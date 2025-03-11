Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Sherwin-Williams stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

NYSE:SHW opened at $358.11 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price target (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

