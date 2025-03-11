Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ FY2026 Earnings

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $115.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $118.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

