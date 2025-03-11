Research Analysts Offer Predictions for REVB FY2029 Earnings

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Revelation Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($49.33) per share.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of REVB stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900,480.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Revelation Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $60.80.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.