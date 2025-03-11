Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 14,593 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $939,497.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,438.68. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,726 shares of company stock worth $18,269,723 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

