Reviewing Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 26.40% 11.72% 3.87% Americold Realty Trust -3.54% -2.70% -1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Americold Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.29 billion 6.26 $339.27 million $1.11 23.71 Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 2.33 -$336.21 million ($0.34) -64.27

Brixmor Property Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 Americold Realty Trust 0 3 9 0 2.75

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.56, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 103.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust pays out -258.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Americold Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.