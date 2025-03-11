Reviewing Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Lexaria Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lexaria Bioscience is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 2.16 $241.56 million ($0.26) -32.81

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Lundin Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09% Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05%

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

