Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI) Shares Down 10.4% – What’s Next?

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.93. 54,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 998,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.
Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Company Profile
Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.
