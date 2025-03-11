SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,172 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 551,936 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 522,551 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 53.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 420,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 64.3% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 217,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 198.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

