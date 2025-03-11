SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $57,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $2,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 316,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

