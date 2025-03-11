Seaport Res Ptn Comments on OTCMKTS:GTBIF FY2026 Earnings

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.66 million.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

