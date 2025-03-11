Seaport Res Ptn Comments on OTCMKTS:GTBIF FY2026 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.
Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.66 million.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.