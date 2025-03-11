Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Foot Locker Q1 Earnings

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $16.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 385,521 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

