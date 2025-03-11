SecureWorks (SCWX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $755.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

