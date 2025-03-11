SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.18.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.