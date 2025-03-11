SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.18.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SemiLEDs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Free Report ) by 212.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of SemiLEDs worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

