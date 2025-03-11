Semtech (SMTC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,127.94. This represents a 63.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $186,481.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,866.10. The trade was a 31.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

