Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $3.47. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 26,524 shares.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senstar Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Senstar Technologies worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

