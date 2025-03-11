Skillz (SKLZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share and revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $89.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Skillz has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.