Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 198.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,744,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,782,000 after buying an additional 988,671 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Stock Down 5.5 %

DIOD stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

