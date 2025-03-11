Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.56. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

