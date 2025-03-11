Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 445 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,704. The trade was a 67.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $20,379,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,448.20. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,558,412 shares of company stock worth $108,506,588. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research set a $59.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.