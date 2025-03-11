Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.19. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 101,774 shares traded.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SMSI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 521,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 286,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 51,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.