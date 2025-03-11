Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Shares Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 31,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 114,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Snail at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

