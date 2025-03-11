Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.99. 1,572,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 470,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.
The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.
