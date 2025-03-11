Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.99. 1,572,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 470,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.