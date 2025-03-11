Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after acquiring an additional 632,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 698,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.46 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,080.80. The trade was a 14.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,264 shares of company stock worth $6,995,193. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

