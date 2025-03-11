Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Standex International by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Standex International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 460,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Standex International Stock Down 0.1 %

Standex International stock opened at $186.31 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $154.45 and a twelve month high of $212.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.