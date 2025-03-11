State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 28,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.