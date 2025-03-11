Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.