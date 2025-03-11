Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

