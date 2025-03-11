Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 841 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.72. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

