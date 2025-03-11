Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after buying an additional 1,424,452 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,482,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 993,659 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 881,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after buying an additional 761,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,962.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 753,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 728,601 shares during the period.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

