Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 751 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $158.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.