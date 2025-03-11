StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.87.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
