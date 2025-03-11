StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Price Performance
RF Industries stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.77.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Stories
