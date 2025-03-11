StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

RF Industries stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of RF Industries worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

