Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $7,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after buying an additional 822,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 287,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

