Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

