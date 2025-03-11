Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Financial Contrast

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talen Energy and Brookfield Renewable”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.07 billion 3.67 $613.00 million $17.41 9.52 Brookfield Renewable $4.14 billion 1.00 $236.00 million ($0.89) -32.14

Talen Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talen Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Talen Energy has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 50.48% 8.59% 3.13% Brookfield Renewable -0.15% -0.06% -0.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talen Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

Talen Energy presently has a consensus target price of $241.20, suggesting a potential upside of 45.52%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Talen Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc.

