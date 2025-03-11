Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Tectonic Therapeutic to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

NASDAQ TECX opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $314.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECX shares. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tectonic Therapeutic from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Activity at Tectonic Therapeutic

In related news, CFO Daniel Lochner acquired 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $249,964.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,964.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 129,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $6,999,977.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,226,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,798,780.12. This represents a 3.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

