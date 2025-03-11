Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

