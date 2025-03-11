Telsey Advisory Group Comments on BURL Q2 Earnings

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BURL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

BURL stock opened at $232.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

