Telsey Advisory Group Estimates GAP’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS.
GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%.
GAP Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of GAP stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. GAP has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12.
GAP Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.
Insider Transactions at GAP
In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $6,045,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,183.36. The trade was a 19.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
GAP Company Profile
Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.
