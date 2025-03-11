Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 173.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.65. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

