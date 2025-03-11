TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.20. 6,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The stock has a market cap of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TH International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TH International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

