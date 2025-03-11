The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Head to Head Contrast

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Bitfarms -69.08% -22.17% -18.93%

Volatility and Risk

The9 has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $176.49 million 0.55 $2.82 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $182.96 million 2.91 -$104.04 million ($0.36) -3.08

This table compares The9 and Bitfarms”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitfarms.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The9 and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bitfarms 0 1 6 0 2.86

Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $4.05, suggesting a potential upside of 264.86%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than The9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitfarms beats The9 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

