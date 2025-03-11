Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Thesis Gold Inc. (CVE:TAU – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 306,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 631,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Thesis Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.72.
