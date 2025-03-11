Top Solar Stocks To Consider – March 9th

Get alerts:

Tesla, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Constellation Energy, NextEra Energy, and Southern are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that focus on the development, production, or distribution of solar energy solutions, such as solar panels, photovoltaic cells, and related technologies. These companies benefit from the growing demand for renewable energy and can be a key part of a green investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $262.67. 102,166,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,504. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.05 and a 200-day moving average of $309.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion and a PE ratio of 51.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,988. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $518.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.35 and a 200-day moving average of $465.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. 9,790,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,662,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87. Vistra has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded up $4.85 on Friday, reaching $212.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,984,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,131. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,468,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,279. The company has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,727,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. Southern has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

See Also