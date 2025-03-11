Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Trevena Stock Down 9.7 %

Trevena Company Profile

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

